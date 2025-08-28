Team Kazakhstan triumphs at Asian Trap Shooting Championships in Shymkent

In the mixed team trap final, the duo of Eleonora Ibragimova and Nikita Moiseyev edged out the Indian team with a score of 38:37.

Photo credit: the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Team Kazakhstan claimed a gold medal, India took home the silver, while Uzbekistan secured the bronze.

It is worth noting that earlier Nikita Moiseyev and Eleonora Ibragimova had already won silver in the men’s and women’s team events.

As reported earlier, Kazakh shooters have set a record at the 16th Asian Championships.