Kazakh shooters set record at 16th Asian Championships

In the 10m Moving Target Mixed Men Junior event, team Kazakhstan 1 grabbed gold. The Kazakh trio, including Ramazan Khussainov, Shakhzod Irnazarov, and Valat Mussayev, scored 1,065 points setting a new Asian junior record.

Team Kazakhstan 2 won silver, while Uzbekistan claimed bronze. Notably, the day before, Khussainov, Irnazarov, and Mussayev also won gold in the rapid fire pistol discipline.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Team Kazakhstan 1, consisting of Assadbek Nazirkulyev, Andrey Khudyakov, and Daniil Yakovenko, bagged gold in the rapid fire pistol senior finals.

So far, more than 10 world and Asian records in both junior and senior categories have already been broken at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent.

The championships will run till August 30.

As reported earlier, Shymkent is hosting the 16th Asian Shooting Championships.