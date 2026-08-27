Team Kazakhstan to compete in 35 sports at Summer Asian Games in Japan

The preparations of the national team were discussed at a meeting of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Participants reviewed the team’s readiness, athletes' performance at international competitions, implementation of approved plans, as well as medical, logistical, and organizational support.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

The Asian Games are expected to bring together around 15,000 athletes from 45 countries, with 469 medal events to be contested.

Since January, Kazakhstani athletes have competed in 282 international events, including 26 World Championships, 71 World Cup stages, 37 Asian Championships, and 148 international tournaments across 68 sports.

The Sports Development Directorate has organized 226 training camps, while 24 foreign specialists from 11 countries have been recruited to train coaching staff in 13 sports.

Following the meeting, officials emphasized the need to fulfill all commitments, strengthen oversight of the national teams' preparation, and promptly address any issues that may arise. The Ministry, together with the National Olympic Committee and sports federations, will continue to ensure successful performance of the national team at the upcoming Games.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

After the meeting, participants toured the facilities of the Kazakh National University of Sports in Astana. The newly established university is among the largest educational projects in sports science and training in Central Asia. It provides training in coaching, sports science, sports medicine and rehabilitation, sports management, sports journalism, analytics and other fields.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

Earlier, the organizing committee of the upcoming 2026 Asian Games and Asian Para Games had presented to the press the menu for the athletes’ dining hall, featuring local delicacies and diverse dietary options.