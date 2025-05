Team Kazakhstan to compete at WTT Youth Contender in Tashkent

The tournament will bring together athletes from Australia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, the UAE, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Medals will be contested in U19, U17, U15, U13, and U11 age categories.

Kazakhstan will be represented by 67 players, including Alan Kurmangaliyev (seed No. 1, U19), Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova (No. 1, U13), Albina Zhaxylykova (No. 4, U19), Nazerke Bolatbek (No. 1, U11), Shokhina Mirkodirova (No. 2, U11), and Dagir Daniyarov (No. 5, U11).

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova secured a win in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Platja d’Aro, Spain.