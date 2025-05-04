Team Kazakhstan suffers defeat vs Belarus at U18 Ice Hockey World Championships
07:30, 4 May 2025
The national teams of Kazakhstan and Belarus faced off in the Qazaqstan Hockey Open tournament in Astana on Saturday, May 3, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The guests took the lead in the first period with a goal from Alexander Skorenov. In the second and third periods, they sealed the win, finishing 2-0. Vadim Moroz scored the second goal, tapping in an empty-netter in the final seconds.
In their opening match of the tournament, Kazakhstan was defeated by Russia 25 with a 1-4 scoreline.
As a result, Belarus secured two wins and claimed the title of champion at the Qazaqstan Hockey Open.
