Team Kazakhstan suffers defeat vs Belarus at U18 Ice Hockey World Championships

The guests took the lead in the first period with a goal from Alexander Skorenov. In the second and third periods, they sealed the win, finishing 2-0. Vadim Moroz scored the second goal, tapping in an empty-netter in the final seconds.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

In their opening match of the tournament, Kazakhstan was defeated by Russia 25 with a 1-4 scoreline.

As a result, Belarus secured two wins and claimed the title of champion at the Qazaqstan Hockey Open.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has lost to Denmark at the U18 Ice Hockey World Championships.