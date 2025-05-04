EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Team Kazakhstan suffers defeat vs Belarus at U18 Ice Hockey World Championships

    07:30, 4 May 2025

    The national teams of Kazakhstan and Belarus faced off in the Qazaqstan Hockey Open tournament in Astana on Saturday, May 3, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Team Kazakhstan suffers defeat vs Belarus at U18 Ice Hockey World Championships
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    The guests took the lead in the first period with a goal from Alexander Skorenov. In the second and third periods, they sealed the win, finishing 2-0. Vadim Moroz scored the second goal, tapping in an empty-netter in the final seconds.

    Team Kazakhstan suffers defeat vs Belarus at U18 Ice Hockey World Championships
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency
    Team Kazakhstan suffers defeat vs Belarus at U18 Ice Hockey World Championships
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency
    Team Kazakhstan suffers defeat vs Belarus at U18 Ice Hockey World Championships
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    In their opening match of the tournament, Kazakhstan was defeated by Russia 25 with a 1-4 scoreline.

    Team Kazakhstan suffers defeat vs Belarus at U18 Ice Hockey World Championships
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    As a result, Belarus secured two wins and claimed the title of champion at the Qazaqstan Hockey Open.

    Team Kazakhstan suffers defeat vs Belarus at U18 Ice Hockey World Championships
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency
    Team Kazakhstan suffers defeat vs Belarus at U18 Ice Hockey World Championships
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency
    Team Kazakhstan suffers defeat vs Belarus at U18 Ice Hockey World Championships
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has lost to Denmark at the U18 Ice Hockey World Championships.

    Hockey Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All