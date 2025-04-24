Kazakhstan upset by Denmark at U18 Ice Hockey World Championships

In the second period, the opponents took the lead twice, and each time the Kazakhstan’s hockey players fought back to level the score. However, Denmark answered and took control in the third period, netting three unanswered goals to secure a commanding 5–2 victory.

So far in the tournament, the Kazakhstani team has secured one victory and two defeats.

Kazakhstan, led by head coach Sergei Starygin, will take on Austria in their next match on April 24. The match will start at 07:00 pm Astana time.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan women’s ice hockey team has defeated Slovenia at the IIHF Women’s World Championship Division IB in Dumfries, United Kingdom.