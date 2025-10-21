Team Kazakhstan shines with second victory at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain
16:56, 21 October 2025
Kazakhstan women's handball team claimed their second win at the now-running Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In their latest group-stage match, Team Kazakhstan faced India. The first half ended 19:15 in Kazakhstan’s favor, and the team went on to maintain their lead in the second half, securing a confident 39:26 victory.
This marks the second victory for Kazakhstan’s women’s handball team at the Games.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan women's handball team has defeated Hong Kong in the first match of the group stage.