Kazakh athletes start strong at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain
19:03, 20 October 2025
The 3rd Asian Youth Games are now underway in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
In the first match of the group stage today, October 20, the Kazakhstan women's handball team defeated their opponents from Hong Kong with a final score of 40-24.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's athlete Aliyam Azizova won the bronze medal in pencak silat. She secured the third step of the podium after a semifinal loss to the Philippines' Kram Airam Carpio, who won the match with a score of 46-27 in the 55 kg weight category.
As Kazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan's athletes will compete in the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics.