    Team Kazakhstan secures gold at Asian Archery Championships in Bangladesh

    17:58, 13 November 2025

    Kazakhstan’s archery team claimed victory at the Asian Championships held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan's Bunyod Mirzametov, Andrey Tyutyun, and Mussa Dilmukhamet won the gold medal in the men’s compound team event.

    In the final, the Kazakh athletes triumphed over Team India with a close score of 230–229.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko has secured a gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.

