Team Kazakhstan secures gold at Asian Archery Championships in Bangladesh
17:58, 13 November 2025
Kazakhstan’s archery team claimed victory at the Asian Championships held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan's Bunyod Mirzametov, Andrey Tyutyun, and Mussa Dilmukhamet won the gold medal in the men’s compound team event.
In the final, the Kazakh athletes triumphed over Team India with a close score of 230–229.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko has secured a gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.