Team Kazakhstan pockets bronze at WTT Feeder Parma in Italy

In the round of 16, the Kazakhstani team defeated Nandan Naresh and Lilou Massart from the U.S. and Belgium 3–2. In the quarterfinals, they overcame Harmeet Desai and Krittwika Roy from India 3–2. In the semifinals, Kharki and Mirkadirova lost 0–3 to Cho Seungmin and Yoo Siwoo from South Korea.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Premier Boxing Champions, the organizers of the December 6 event in San Antonio, have announced that Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has been taken off the fight card.