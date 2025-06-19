Team Kazakhstan pockets 6 medals at U23 Asian Wrestling Championships

Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman team made a strong start on day one, claiming six medals, including three gold.

Iskhar Kurbayev (60 kg), Bagdat Sabaz (67 kg), and Akzhan Ykylassov (77 kg) secured gold medals in their respective categories.

Iussuf Matsiyev (97 kg) and Jokhar Uzarov (130 kg) hauled silver, while Dias Kaltay (82 kg) earned bronze.

As reported earlier, the United World Wrestling has appointed referees for the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.