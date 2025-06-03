EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstani referees to officiate at 2025 World Wrestling Championships

    14:36, 3 June 2025

    United World Wrestling (UWW) has appointed referees for the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstani referees to officiate at 2025 World Wrestling Championships
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The organization’s published list features two referees from Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan's Igor Ligai and Yerik Zhumabekov will officiate matches at the upcoming world championship.

    The event is set to run on September 13-21.

    Notably, Kazakhstani officials were also invited to officiate at the Olympic Games in Paris last year.

    Wrestling Sport Kazakhstan Upcoming Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All