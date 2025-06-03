Kazakhstani referees to officiate at 2025 World Wrestling Championships
United World Wrestling (UWW) has appointed referees for the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The organization’s published list features two referees from Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan's Igor Ligai and Yerik Zhumabekov will officiate matches at the upcoming world championship.
The event is set to run on September 13-21.
Notably, Kazakhstani officials were also invited to officiate at the Olympic Games in Paris last year.