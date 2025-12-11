Team Kazakhstan parades at 5th Asian Youth Para Games opening ceremony

Representing Kazakhstan at the major multi-sport event are 60 athletes in nine sports, including para powerlifting, para athletics, para swimming, para taekwondo, para table tennis, para archery, boccia, para armwrestling, and goalball).

Para powerlifting athlete Vazir Nadyrov was chosen to be the flag bearer for Kazakhstan.

It is a great honor for me to carry the flag of Kazakhstan at the international competition. It is a high degree of trust and a big responsibility. I will do utmost to live up to expectations at the competition, says Vazir.

The 5th Asian Youth Para Games are held on December 10-13 in Dubai, the UAE. Up to 1,300 athletes from 45 Asian nations will vie for 481 sets of medals in 11 sports.

It is worth noting that Zarina Ashir brought Kazakhstan’s first gold medal in the girls’ 50 kg powerlifting event in the U18-20 category with a result of 80 kg. Another Kazakhstani Dayana Saparali claimed second place in the U15-17 category after lifting 55 kg.

Kuanysh Rakhatuly settled for the 54 kg bronze in the boys’ under 18-20 category with a result of 107 kg.

