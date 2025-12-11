Kazakhstan Junior Judo Championship kicks off in Zhanaozen

The tournament will select Kazakhstan’s youth national team, which will go on to represent the country at international competitions in the 2026 season.

The country’s top junior judo event brings together 551 athletes from Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, and all 17 regions of Kazakhstan. A standout feature of this year’s championship is the participation of young talents who have already proven themselves on the international stage. Among them are cadet world champion Yernur Batyrgali, along with world championship medalists Rolan Kairgali and Mukhammedali Zhylkaidar. Their performances promise exciting and high-level matches for the audience.

Following the championship, Kazakhstan’s youth national judo team will be formed, giving young athletes an important opportunity to join the national squad and compete in major tournaments.

Following the directive of the Head of State, Kazakhstan is undertaking comprehensive efforts to develop judo and enhance international cooperation. As part of these initiatives, the country and the International Judo Federation have signed an agreement to host a Grand Slam series tournament in Kazakhstan over the next four years.

Judo is growing rapidly in Kazakhstan, with its popularity increasing significantly following the Paris Olympics. According to the federation, approximately 90,000 people currently practice the sport, supported by nearly 1,300 coaches.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova (women's -48 kg division) has claimed bronze at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2025 in the UAE.