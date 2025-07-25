Team Kazakhstan hauls 5 medals at IPhO-2025 in France

More than 400 gifted schoolchildren from 90 countries competed in the global mathematical event.

Led by Samat Maksutov, PhD and Associate Professor at the Suleiman Demirel University, and Alisher Yerkebayev, winner of international olympiads, the Kazakh team will return homeland with two silver and three bronze medals.

Team members are:

Amirbek Azatbekov - 11th grade student at Astana-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School;

Bekassyl Yelubay - 12th grade student at Almaty-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School;

Amir Pshenbayev - 12th grade student at Spectrum International School of Astana;

Nurgul Yegenbergenova - 10th grade student at NURORDA Lyceum of Astana;

Artur Kim - 12th grade student at Spectrum International School of Astana.

