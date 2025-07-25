EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Team Kazakhstan hauls 5 medals at IPhO-2025 in France

    14:55, 25 July 2025

    Kazakhstani schoolchildren once again demonstrated their high intellectual potential at the global arena claiming five medals at the 55th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO-2025) hosted by Palaiseau, France, from July 17 to 25, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Team Kazakhstan hauls 5 medals at IPhO-2025 in France
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan

    More than 400 gifted schoolchildren from 90 countries competed in the global mathematical event.

    Team Kazakhstan hauls 5 medals at IPhO-2025 in France
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan

    Led by Samat Maksutov, PhD and Associate Professor at the Suleiman Demirel University, and Alisher Yerkebayev, winner of international olympiads, the Kazakh team will return homeland with two silver and three bronze medals.

    Team members are:

    Amirbek Azatbekov - 11th grade student at Astana-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School;

    Bekassyl Yelubay - 12th grade student at Almaty-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School;

    Amir Pshenbayev - 12th grade student at Spectrum International School of Astana;

    Nurgul Yegenbergenova - 10th grade student at NURORDA Lyceum of Astana;

    Artur Kim - 12th grade student at Spectrum International School of Astana.

    Team Kazakhstan hauls 5 medals at IPhO-2025 in France
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan
    Team Kazakhstan hauls 5 medals at IPhO-2025 in France
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan

    It is worth reminding that Kazakh students won six medals at IMO 2025 in Australia

    Kazakhstan Education Society Schools
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All