Kazakh students win six medals at IMO 2025 in Australia

This year the IMO brought together some 650 strongest young mathematicians from 112 countries. Kazakhstan won four silver and two bronze medals.

Miron Yurkevich, Amirlan Amanzholov and Amir Sakhipov from Almaty and Margulan Sharel from Astana took silver medals, while Yerassyl Altynbek and Yerkanat Kenshilik bagged bronze medals.

Kazakhstan has been taking part in the Olympiad since 1993. Kazakhstan pocketed 16 gold, 55 silver and 81 bronze medals so far.

