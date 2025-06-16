Team Kazakhstan hauls 3 medals at World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge stage in USA

Team Kazakhstan finished the prestigious tournament with a solid haul of three medals, including one silver and two bronze.

Nodira Akhmedova (-49 kg) claimed silver, while Tamirlan Tleules (-58 kg) and Batyrkhan Toleugali (-80 kg) each earned bronze medals.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has secured second place at the Fujairah 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships.