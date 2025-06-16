EN
    Team Kazakhstan hauls 3 medals at World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge stage in USA

    14:38, 16 June 2025

    The first stage of the Charlotte 2025 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge wrapped up in the USA, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Team Kazakhstan finished the prestigious tournament with a solid haul of three medals, including one silver and two bronze.

    Nodira Akhmedova (-49 kg) claimed silver, while Tamirlan Tleules (-58 kg) and Batyrkhan Toleugali (-80 kg) each earned bronze medals.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has secured second place at the Fujairah 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships.

    Taekwondo Sport Kazakhstan Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
