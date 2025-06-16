Team Kazakhstan hauls 3 medals at World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge stage in USA
14:38, 16 June 2025
The first stage of the Charlotte 2025 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge wrapped up in the USA, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan finished the prestigious tournament with a solid haul of three medals, including one silver and two bronze.
Nodira Akhmedova (-49 kg) claimed silver, while Tamirlan Tleules (-58 kg) and Batyrkhan Toleugali (-80 kg) each earned bronze medals.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has secured second place at the Fujairah 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships.