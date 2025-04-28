Team Kazakhstan hauls 2 silver medals at Asian MTB Championships
The Asian MTB Championships wrapped up in Guizhou, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani squad secured two medals at the continental championships.
Kazakhstan took the second place in the mixed relay team event.
Denis Sergiyenko also claimed a silver medal in the men's XCO event.
