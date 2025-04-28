EN
    Team Kazakhstan hauls 2 silver medals at Asian MTB Championships

    12:39, 28 April 2025

    The Asian MTB Championships wrapped up in Guizhou, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakhstani squad secured two medals at the continental championships.

    Kazakhstan took the second place in the mixed relay team event.

    Denis Sergiyenko also claimed a silver medal in the men's XCO event.

    As reported earlier, XDS Astana has revealed a roster for the Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025, which will be held in Belgium on April 27th.

    Cycling Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
