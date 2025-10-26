EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Team Kazakhstan defeats Uzbekistan at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

    12:17, 26 October 2025

    Kazakhstan women's handball team played another group-stage match at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Team Kazakhstan defeats Uzbekistan at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakh team faced Uzbekistan and secured a 31–23 victory.

    Team Kazakhstan currently holds the 2nd place in Group A.

    As reported earlier, taekwondo athlete Zhanaibek Shamuratov of Kazakhstan has secured a silver medal at the Asian Youth Games.

    Sport Asia Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All