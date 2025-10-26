Team Kazakhstan defeats Uzbekistan at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain
12:17, 26 October 2025
Kazakhstan women's handball team played another group-stage match at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh team faced Uzbekistan and secured a 31–23 victory.
Team Kazakhstan currently holds the 2nd place in Group A.
