Team Kazakhstan defeats Australia at Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Yulia Putintseva (ranking 23rd in the WTA) beat world No. 78 Maya Joint with a score of 6-2, 6-1.

The team secured an early victory thanks to Elena Rybakina (ranking 10th in the WTA), who outplayed Kimberly Birrell (ranking 61st in the WTA) with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

Zhibek Kulambayeva and Anna Danilina suffered a defeat against the duo of Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez, losing 3-6, 4-6 in the third match of the day. The match had no tournament significance.

Kazakhstan will face Colombia in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers on April 11.

As reported earlier, Elena Rybakina’s position in the latest WTA rankings has been revealed.