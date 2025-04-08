Elena Rybakina’s position in latest WTA rankings revealed

The top three tennis players changed. Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka retains the top spot in the WTA Singles Rankings, followed by Pole Iga Swiatek and American Jessica Pegula, who is ranked 3rd, pushing her compatriot Coco Gauff to the 4th spot.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina is ranked 10th in the world. Her closest rival is Emma Navarro from the USA, while Spain's Paula Badosa secures the 9th spot.

Another Kazakhstani tennis player, Yulia Putintseva, retains her 23rd line.

Czech Katerina Siniakova, American Taylor Townsend, and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe share the top three spots of the WTA Doubles Rankings.

As for the doubles rankings, Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina dropped one spot to 18th. Yulia Putintseva and Zhibek Kulambayeva maintained their positions at 75th and 162nd, respectively.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Lomakin has won the M25 Bengaluru 2025 doubles title in India.