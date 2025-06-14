Team Kazakhstan claims 6 medals at 2025 Asian Paracanoe Championships

Kazakhstan’s Bibarys Spatay was crowned a champion in the men’s KL2 200m race after crossing the finish line in 00:43.817 to claim the gold. Coming in second was Oybek Yudoshev with a result of 00:45.451. Elias Baraki of Iran came third with 00:46.587.

Zhanyl Baltabayeva of Kazakhstan won two silver medals in the women’s VL3 200m and 500m events.

To note, Maxim Bogatyrev brought team Kazakhstan one gold and one silver medals, while Meirzhan Armiya won bronze on day one of the 2025 Asian Paracanoe Championships.

The tournament is set to run through June 15, 2025.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s women’s judo team leader Abiba Abuzhakynova claimed silver at the IJF World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary.