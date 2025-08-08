Team Kazakhstan claims 5 bronze medals at ASBC Youth Boxing Championships

The semifinals in the girls’ U19 division wrapped up on August 8. Ayazhan Yermek (57 kg) and Kuralay Yeginbaikyzy (80 kg) advanced to the finals.

Aiym Tankibayeva (51 kg), Zhanel Imantayeva (54 kg), Alina Kudaigenova (60 kg), Akbota Yessimbekova (65 kg), and Sabina Zhaksylyk (+80 kg) fell short in their semifinal bouts, each claiming bronze for Team Kazakhstan.

As reported earlier, Asian Boxing held its historic congress in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of the U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships.