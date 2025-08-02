Asian Boxing elects leadership at historic congress in Bangkok

During the landmark meeting, the leadership of the new continental organization was elected.

According to asianboxing.org, the meeting was attended by national federations from all five Asian regions and ended in unanimous election of Pichai Chunhavajira as the President of the Organization.

Following individuals were elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Victorico Vargas (Philippines)

Han Bo (China)

Ali Takleef (Iraq)

Durdymammet Kuljayev (Turkmenistan)

Muhammad Khalid Mahmood (Pakistan)

May Lung-Hsien Wu (Chinese Taipei)

Fairuz Bin Mohamed (Singapore)

Tatsuya Nakama (Japan)

Bayanmunkh Maidar (Mongolia)

Darkhan Kzaibayev (Kazakhstan)

"In accordance with the Constitution, the Chairperson of the Audit & Finance Committee, Darkhan Kzaibayev of Kazakhstan, joins the Board of Directors as a voting member," a statement on asianboxing.org reads.

Kit Long Lou of Macao was appointed as the Chairperson of the Judicial Committee.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

It is worth noting that Darkhan Kzaibayev has been the Vice President for International Relations at the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation since February 2024. In December 2024, he was also elected as a member of the Asian Boxing Interim Council.

The Asian Boxing U19 and U22 Boxing Championships officially opened on August 1 at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, bringing together 367 boxers from 25 national federations. The event will run until August 11.