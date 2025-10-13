EN
    Kazakhstan finishes 2nd in medal standings at Asian Aquatics Championships

    14:02, 13 October 2025

    The Asian Aquatics Championships wrapped up in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Team Kazakhstan collected a total of 23 medals — eight gold, seven silver, and eight bronze.

    China dominated the competition, topping the overall standings with 40 gold, 10 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Kazakhstan followed in second place, while Japan ranked third with five gold, 12 silver, and four bronze.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Zangar Nurlanuly has won the J300 Wanju in South Korea.

