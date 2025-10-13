Kazakhstan finishes 2nd in medal standings at Asian Aquatics Championships
14:02, 13 October 2025
The Asian Aquatics Championships wrapped up in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan collected a total of 23 medals — eight gold, seven silver, and eight bronze.
China dominated the competition, topping the overall standings with 40 gold, 10 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Kazakhstan followed in second place, while Japan ranked third with five gold, 12 silver, and four bronze.
