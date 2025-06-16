EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Rybakina’s position in latest WTA rankings after Queen's Club Championships revealed

    15:38, 16 June 2025

    The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has released the updated singles rankings following the Queen's Club Championships in London, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Rybakina’s position in latest WTA rankings after Queen's Club Championships revealed
    Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka retains the top spot in the WTA Singles Rankings, followed by American Coco Gauff. Another American Jessica Pegula is ranked 3rd.

    Kazakhstan’s first-seed Rybakina stayed at the 11th position. The Kazakhstani was stunned by Tatjana Maria of Germany with a score of 4:6, 6:7 in two sets at the Queen's Club Championships quarterfinal.

    Another Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva stands 27th in the ranking.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstani Anna Danilina paired with Russian Diana Shnaider has lost in the women’s doubles final at the WTA Queen’s Club Championships in London.

    Elena Rybakina Tennis WTA Ranking Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All