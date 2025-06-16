Rybakina’s position in latest WTA rankings after Queen's Club Championships revealed

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka retains the top spot in the WTA Singles Rankings, followed by American Coco Gauff. Another American Jessica Pegula is ranked 3rd.

Kazakhstan’s first-seed Rybakina stayed at the 11th position. The Kazakhstani was stunned by Tatjana Maria of Germany with a score of 4:6, 6:7 in two sets at the Queen's Club Championships quarterfinal.

Another Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva stands 27th in the ranking.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani Anna Danilina paired with Russian Diana Shnaider has lost in the women’s doubles final at the WTA Queen’s Club Championships in London.