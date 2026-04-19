Team Kazakhstan beats Belarus in 2027 World Cup qualifiers

Coached by Begaim Kirgizbayeva, the team faced Belarus at the Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium in Gori, Georgia. Kazakhstan secured a 1–0 victory, with the only goal of the match scored by Kazyna Norbayeva in the 84th minute.

The win moves Kazakhstan up to six points, leaving the team in second place in the group, level on points with leaders Belarus.

Kazakhstan’s next match is scheduled for June 5, when they will face Armenia away.

It is worth noting that Begaim Kirgizbayeva was appointed head coach of the Kazakhstan women’s national team in February.

The national team’s all-time appearance record holder began her coaching career in 2022. She has coached the women’s teams of Okzhetpes and Elimai, and also worked as an assistant coach of the Kazakhstan women’s national team.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Karim Mendikanov, a 15-year-old football player from Kazakhstan, is set to play for one of the youth teams within the FC Barcelona system starting next season.