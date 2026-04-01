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    15-year-old Kazakh talent to play for FC Barcelona

    22:05, 1 April 2026

    Karim Mendikanov, a 15-year-old football player from Kazakhstan, is set to play for one of the youth teams within the FC Barcelona system starting next season, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Karim Mendikanov
    Photo source: Karim Mendikanov via Instagram

    According to Albina Mendikanova, the player’s mother, Karim has officially signed with the Catalan club’s youth setup. She noted that a transfer agreement has already been signed, and the Kazakh player will join FC Barcelona's youth ranks for the upcoming season.

    Before this move, Mendikanov represented Cerdanyola in Spain. It was during his current season with Sant Cugat that his performances caught the attention of Barcelona scouts.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s national team defeated Namibia in their first-ever match of the FIFA Series tournament.

    Kazakhstan Football Sport Youth of Kazakhstan Spain
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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