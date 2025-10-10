Team Kazakhstan advances to 11th Asian Aquatics Championships semis
The Kazakh men’s water polo team propelled to the semifinals of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan confidently defeated Uzbekistan with a score of 27–11 in the quarterfinal bout.
Kazakhstan will next clash with China.
It is worth noting that Kazakhstan’s women’s team has also advanced to the semifinals, where they will face China as well.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has claimed 11 artistic swimming medals at the Asian Aquatic Championships.