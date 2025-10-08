Kazakhstan wins team title at Asian Artistic Swimming Championships
13:51, 8 October 2025
Kazakhstan claimed 11 artistic swimming medals at the Asian Aquatic Championships held from 28 September to 11 October in India, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan team swept seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals to top the overall team rankings. Thailand finished second winning two gold, three silver and two bronze medals, while Uzbekistan rounded out the top three with two gold, one silver and five bronze medals.
Earlier, Kazakh Adilbek Mussin won gold at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships.