Team Kazakhstan adds three more medals to its Orlen Cup tally

In the K-95 hill event among senior competitors, Sergey Tkachenko stood out with a winning score of 255.5 points. Poland’s Andrzej Stekala took silver with 243.5 points, while his compatriot Adam Niznik secured bronze with 241 points.

Kazakhstani skiers also delivered strong performances in the junior categories. Daniil Kalinkin won bronze in the under-21 category, while Artyom Meshkov finished third among athletes under 18.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has won two medals at the Orlen Cup.