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    Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at ski jumping tournament in Poland

    19:10, 17 March 2026

    An international ski jumping tournament, the Orlen Cup, was held in Zakopane, Poland, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at ski jumping tournament in Poland
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In the boys’ normal hill (HS70) event, Kazakhstan’s Kereikhan Kabdulla recorded 251.5 points to secure first place.

    In the same event, Alexandr Filonenko claimed the bronze medal with 242.3 points.

    Poland’s Milosz Malarz finished second with 249.6 points.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh judokas have won five medals at the Warsaw European Open 2026 held in Poland.

    Ski jumping Poland Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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