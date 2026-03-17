Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at ski jumping tournament in Poland

In the boys’ normal hill (HS70) event, Kazakhstan’s Kereikhan Kabdulla recorded 251.5 points to secure first place.

In the same event, Alexandr Filonenko claimed the bronze medal with 242.3 points.

Poland’s Milosz Malarz finished second with 249.6 points.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh judokas have won five medals at the Warsaw European Open 2026 held in Poland.