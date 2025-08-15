Annual Conference of Kazakhstani Teachers kicks off in Astana

The event brought together some 1,500 participants.

According to the Ministry of Enlightenment, the goal of the conference is to determine the present and future of the country’s education system focused on formation of personality with high moral values, professional competencies and social responsibility, complying with the demand of the time.

Photo credit: Akorda.kz

Thematic exhibition areas titled as Keleshek Schools, Abai National School, Gifted Children – Pride of Nation, Best Practices in Vocational Education and Digital Solutions in Education will be organized.

The conference will also feature a large-scale exposition devoted to the implementation of artificial intelligence and digital solutions into education. The participants will showcase digital solutions, interactive platforms, methodological developments and technologies, reflecting new approaches to the organization of a flexible and effective educational process.

25 panel sessions with the participation of more than 3,000 representatives of education sector from all regions of the country will be held.

A resolution aimed at raising the status of the teacher will be adopted following the conference.

Regional conferences of teachers will be held on August 18-22.