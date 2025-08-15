EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Annual Conference of Kazakhstani Teachers kicks off in Astana

    10:22, 15 August 2025

    The plenary session of the annual August Conference of Kazakhstani Teachers with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev has kicked off in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Traditional August Conference of Kazakhstani Teachers kicks off in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The event brought together some 1,500 participants.

    According to the Ministry of Enlightenment, the goal of the conference is to determine the present and future of the country’s education system focused on formation of personality with high moral values, professional competencies and social responsibility, complying with the demand of the time.

    Annual Conference of Kazakhstani Teachers kicks off in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda.kz

    Thematic exhibition areas titled as Keleshek Schools, Abai National School, Gifted Children – Pride of Nation, Best Practices in Vocational Education and Digital Solutions in Education will be organized.

    The conference will also feature a large-scale exposition devoted to the implementation of artificial intelligence and digital solutions into education. The participants will showcase digital solutions, interactive platforms, methodological developments and technologies, reflecting new approaches to the organization of a flexible and effective educational process.

    25 panel sessions with the participation of more than 3,000 representatives of education sector from all regions of the country will be held.

    A resolution aimed at raising the status of the teacher will be adopted following the conference.

    Regional conferences of teachers will be held on August 18-22.

    Kazakhstan Education President of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All