Teacher from Petropavlovsk sets new Guinness world record

He surpassed the result of Italian athlete Marcello Ferri. While Ferri held on for 2 minutes and 1 second, Viselsky managed to stay for 2 minutes and 7 seconds, exceeding the previous record.

Photo credit: Anatoly Viselsky's personal archive

Anatoly Viselsky is originally from the village of Makashevka in the Taiynsha district. After finishing the 11th grade, he enrolled in the Faculty of Physical Education at M. Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University. Upon graduating, he returned to his native village and worked as a physical education teacher at a school for six years before later taking a job in his specialty at Secondary School No. 5 in Petropavlovsk.

“I accidentally learned that records are set in this discipline. On my first attempt, I matched the world record. Two weeks later, I broke the Guinness record. I submitted an application in September and received the certificate six months later. I am now officially listed in the Guinness world records,” Viselsky said.

Anatoly has been close to sports since childhood. He grew up playing volleyball, football, basketball, and table tennis. He also frequently trained in a small gym at the village school, doing pull-ups on the bar and focusing on various exercises.

“To break the record, I trained without rest for more than two weeks. Holding onto the bar with just two fingers is not easy — the skin gets rubbed and it hurts. Not everyone can do it, it requires strong will. My lifelong involvement in sports has paid off. My students and colleagues congratulate me and always support me. I tell children that to achieve success, you must not give up in the face of difficulties. This applies not only to sports — you need to set a goal and achieve it,” the teacher added.

