Almaty circus duo sets Guinness world record in Italy

Batyr Zhanuzak and Marlen Maratov, artists from the Almaty Circus and members of the renowned acrobatic duo "SERBAT," earned a place in the Guinness World Records. They achieved the feat at the prestigious international show Lo Show Dei Record in Milan.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

The acrobats set a new world record by completing a challenging feat—ascending and descending two ladders while balancing a person in a headstand on the head within just 36.66 seconds.

“It was an incredible moment. We trained long and hard for this record. Seeing the entire hall rise to their feet in applause is something I’ll never forget,” aid Batyr Zhanuzak.

Their performances have consistently stood out for their originality, artistic expression, and exceptional technical skill.

“We’re proud of our performers. This achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a major contribution to the growth of Kazakhstan’s circus arts. Now the world knows that true circus performers come from Kazakhstan,” said Maksat Zhaikov, director of the Kazakh State Circus.

He mentioned that this record serves as another testament to the exceptional skill and professionalism of Kazakhstani performers.

“For us, this achievement is more than just a record — it’s a recognition of our whole team, our dedication, and our passion for the circus arts. We’re deeply grateful to everyone who believed in us,” said Marlen Maratov.

The group has earned international recognition, having reached the finals and taken top honors on renowned shows like America’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent, and China’s Got Talent.

