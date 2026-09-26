Teacher and 10-year-old student die in Iowa field trip accident

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, first responders recovered the adult victim from the Coralville Reservoir on September 22. She was identified as Hannah Jorgensen, 24, of Tiffin.

On September 23, responders recovered the 10-year-old boy from the water. He was identified as Ahmed Osman, 10, of Iowa City.

According to the Iowa City Community School District, Jorgensen was a fifth-grade teacher and Osman was a fifth-grade student at Borlaug Elementary School. They passed away in an accident during a fifth-grade “School of the Wild” field trip at the MacBride Nature Recreation Area.

Multiple emergency services assisted in the search and recovery operation, including the Johnson County Metro Dive Team, local fire and police departments, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State Patrol and the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation and that no further information is currently available.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two participants had died during the 2026 Burning Man event in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.