Burning Man confirms two participant deaths

According to the Burning Man Project, the second death involved Craigh Mann, a 60-year-old participant who was found deceased by campmates at his camp on September 5 at about 3 p.m.

The first participant, a man in his mid-50s, died after experiencing a medical emergency. He received immediate lifesaving treatment and was taken to the event’s onsite emergency center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released pending notification of his family.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, campmates, and all those affected by this loss,” the Burning Man Project said.

The Burning Man Project said the safety and well-being of participants and staff remain its highest priority. Support services are available around the clock in Black Rock City through Black Rock Rangers peer support and the Emergency Services Department’s Crisis Support.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Tengri Camp team brought 11 Kazakh yurts to the Burning Man festival and prepared beshbarmak for thousands of participants from around the world.