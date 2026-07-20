Kazakhstan, Georgia move to electronic freight transport permits

The two countries agreed to issue and exchange transport permits through the e-Permit digital system on a trial basis. The move is expected to reduce administrative procedures, improve transparency in freight operations, and speed up the processing of international transportation documents.

Officials also confirmed plans to introduce an unlimited permit quota once the full transition to electronic document exchange is completed.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the development of bilateral and transit freight transportation. Kazakhstan and Georgia highlighted the continued growth of cargo volumes and their important roles in international transport corridors.

To meet the needs of carriers, the countries agreed to exchange an additional 6,000 transport permits for 2026. They also approved a preliminary quota of 20,500 permits for 2027, which is 6,000 more than in the previous period.

The increased quotas are expected to create new opportunities for international road freight operators and further strengthen trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Both sides expressed confidence in expanding cooperation in the transport sector and emphasized the importance of further developing road transportation links between the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan launches a new air route to Georgia.