Tazy is an ideal example of a hunting dog - German canine expert

The centerpiece of attention for the global canine community was the Kazakh Tazy, the pride of the Kazakh people and a national sighthound breed that is steadily gaining recognition on the international stage.

Sharing his impressions of the unique Kazakh breed with Qazinform, Peter Friedrich, one of the world's most respected canine judges and president of the German Kennel Club (VDH), spoke highly of the Tazy.

The German expert expressed admiration for the ancient breed of the nomadic peoples.

“Everybody knows I am a big fan of the Tazy, because of very, very good reasons. For me, Tazy is, first of all beautiful, but not only beautiful. It’s really able to live an excellent life - to hunt, to show locomotion and it has a nice temperament. So, that’s the type of dog I like a lot and Tazy is a super good example for this,” he said.

Responding to a question about which qualities of the Kazakh Tazy are most likely to attract the attention of international judges and canine professionals, Friedrich highlighted the breed's remarkable psychological adaptability and temperament.

“May be two – the mixture of being able to be very relaxed and, from one moment to the next, to do excellent hunting activity and calm down pretty soon again and be very social in this way. This is something that is super valuable,” he notes.

The official debut and presentation of the Tazy at the World Dog Show 2026 marked a historic milestone following the decision of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) to officially recognize Kazakhstan as the holder of the breed standard.

According to experts, participation in events of this scale opens the door for the Tazy to achieve full recognition across all continents.

As previously reported, a Kazakh dog named Chelsi placed fourth in the junior sighthound group at the World Dog Show 2026 in Bologna.