Kazakh Tazy dog ranked 4th among sighthounds at World Dog Show 2026

As previously reported, Kazakh dogs are currently participating in the World Dog Show 2026, a competition of special significance for Kazakhstan. One of the world's premier canine events features the Kazakh Tazy, the national breed that received preliminary recognition from the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) in 2024.

The Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan believes that participation in the event marks an important step in the breed’s steady progress toward full international recognition.

The Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan also reported the following competition results:

Best Junior Male - Aktaban (Astana; owner: B.Kasymbergebayev)

Best Junior Female - Tabigat (Almaty; owner: T. Karimov)

Best Male - Lashyn (Astana; owner: I.Bektybayeva)

Best Female - Reya (Astana; owner: I.Bektybayeva)

Best of Breed (CLUB SHOW 2026 Winner), selected through comparative judging - Lashyn

ENCI WINNER 2026 (International Dog Show)

Best Junior Male - Chelsea (Astana; owner: M. Zhanpeisov)

Best Junior Female - Tabigat (Almaty; owner: T. Karimov)

Best Male - Pers (Astana; owner: P. Gordienko)

Best Female - Reya (Astana; owner: I. Bektybayeva)

Best of Breed (ENCI WINNER 2026 Winner), selected through comparative judging - Pers

World Dog Show (WDS) 2026

Best Junior Male - Chelsea (Astana; owner: M. Zhanpeisov)

Best Junior Female - Tabigat (Almaty; owner: T. Karimov)

Best Male - Lashyn (Astana; owner: I. Bektybayeva)

Best Female - Reya (Astana; owner: I. Bektybayeva)

Best of Breed (WDS 2026 Winner), selected through comparative judging — Lashyn.

World Junior Champions (WDS 2026) - Chelsea, Tabigat

World Champions (WDS 2026) - Lashyn, Reya

Italian Champions - Daster, Lashyn, Reya, Pers, Arlan

Italian Junior Champions - Chelsea, Tabigat, Aktaban

Italian Championship Candidate — Kerbez

Reserve Winner of the Champion Class - Sarbaz.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan brought record number of Tazy dogs to World Dog Show 2026 in Bologna.