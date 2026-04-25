Taza Qazaqstan evolves to moral pillar of Just Kazakhstan, says Tokayev

Our cities and villages are becoming cleaner, with reduced soil, water, and air pollution. Major enterprises are working to cut harmful emissions, adopting better environmental practices, and positive shifts in waste recycling are occurring. However, many shortcomings remain, and there is still much work to do. Not only the economy but also the way of life and behavioral attitudes of citizens are changing, said President Tokayev.

"The new Constitution enshrines the principles of creative patriotism, unity, solidarity, and love for nature as fundamental pillars of our existence, which are largely inspired by the Taza Qazaqstan project, that is, by you - the youth of Kazakhstan," he added.

I take great pride in how this initiative has transformed into a national movement over the last two years. It must continue to evolve as the moral pillar of our 'Just Kazakhstan' vision. Core values like Taza Qazaqstan, Law and Order, and Adal Azamat (Honest Citizen) should be integrated into our everyday governance and social life. While we look to respected leaders to champion these ideals, the youth - you - are the primary drivers of this new national identity, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier at the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the youth act as the main driving force behind the Taza Qazaqstan initiative.