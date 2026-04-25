President Tokayev says youth act as main driving force behind Taza Qazaqstan initiative

While thanking all Taza Qazaqstan participants, the Kazakhstani president specifically acknowledged the vital contribution of the youth.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the younger generation is seen as the main driving force and pillar of this campaign, contributing to environmental protection and demonstrating high civic responsibility.

Today, creative and constructive youth are taking part in this important event. Without a doubt, the bright future of our country is in the hands of strong-willed, patriotic, and purposeful citizens like you. Ultimately, we have no other Motherland but Kazakhstan. Everything we have and cherish is embodied in our beloved Homeland - the Republic of Kazakhstan. Therefore, it is vital only for us that our native country becomes Advanced, Safe, Strong, and Clean. It is important to understand this correctly. The main essence of the project is environmental protection, maintaining cleanliness and order, raising a conscious generation, and forming a new quality of the nation, stressed President Tokayev.

The Kazakhstani president highlighted significant progress in nationwide environmental efforts, noting that 1.2 million hectares were cleared and 4 million seedlings planted as part of last year's greening initiatives.

This worthy initiative saw the participation of roughly 800,000 volunteers. Today, humanity confronts severe challenges stemming from environmental degradation and climate change, rendering ecological security a core component of national security. As environmental protection takes center stage globally, Kazakhstan has introduced targeted initiatives in this field. Just yesterday, a UN-backed Regional Ecological Summit concluded in Astana, highlighting critical topics like eco-volunteering and resource preservation. I have long noted that environmental crises are too complex for any single nation to resolve alone. This vital work requires a unified approach - combining diplomacy, science, business, and active civil society, especially purposeful youth. Because dedicated youth are, always and everywhere, the engine of progress. It is your historic mission to elevate our country to the ranks of the most advanced nations, leading in high technology, culture, science, and humanistic values, said President Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Head of State takes part in the nationwide environmental campaign Taza Qazaqstan.