Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign brings together nearly 9 mln participants

Since the outset of the ecological culture concept Taza Qazaqstan in 2024 and six months of 2025, a total of 874 activities, including nationwide such as Taza kasip – taza aimaq, Kieli meken, Taza olke, Moldir bulaq and so on, as well as international Earth Hour, International Bird Day took place, said Oshurbayev.

He added: “The activities led to one million 414 thousand tons of waste being collected as well as over two million 400 thousand trees being planted in populated areas”.

The Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign has brought together nearly nine million participants, of whom 448,000 were volunteers, added the Kazakh Deputy Minister.

Oshurbayev highlighted “Taza Qazaqstan aims at changing a citizen's attitude towards the environment, especially among the younger generation”.

One of the key aspects of the ecological culture concept is responsible waste management, stressed the speaker.

Kazakhstan generates more than 4,5 million tons of household waste yearly, with the recycling rate remained low at 25.8% last year.

Efforts are being actively taken to develop modern infrastructure for municipal waste management, including the installment of eco-boxes and reverse vending machines, as well as waste sorting and recycling. 63 projects aimed at increasing the annual recycling capacity to up to 1.1 million tons were approved.

The Kazakh Deputy Minister said: “Solid waste landfills remain the key element in the waste management system.”

In 2023, the Government passed the comprehensive plan to build 100 new, expand eight and reclaim five landfills. The Ministry also plans to finance construction of 43 landfills in 11 regions at the expense of recycling fees.

Earlier, it was reported the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressed the Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival.