    Kazakh President thanks activists of Taza Qazaqstan campaign

    12:55, 21 April 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressed the Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President said the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign was launched a year ago. He expressed his sincere gratitude to all those who took an active part in the nationwide campaign. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he would always support them.

    The Head of State said cleanliness should begin from every person, their own home, every street and every city. He stressed Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign should become a way of living. Thanks to joint efforts, the campaign turned into a large-scale movement.

    As written before, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, planted a tree at the Zhastar Park in Astana along with environmental activists as part of the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) Eco Festival.

    President of Kazakhstan Environment Ecology Events Taza Qazaqstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
