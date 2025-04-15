Taza Qazaqstan is a truly nationwide campaign - Ruslan Zheldibay

Today, it can be confidently stated that Taza Qazaqstan has got truly nationwide and large-scale character.

The campaign has spread across each region of the country. So far, 183 environmental events have been organized countrywide, attractign over 6.2 million participants, including 229,000 volunteers.

As a result, more than 1.1 million tons of waste were collected and approximately 1.6 million seedlings were planted.

“The project includes a variety of activities: cleaning public spaces and courtyards (Taza Olke, World Clean Up Day, Onegelі Urpak), planting greenery (Zhasyl Aimak, Nationwide Tree Planting Day), restoring historical and cultural sites (Kieli Meken), and cleaning riverbanks, lakes, and other water bodies (Moldіr Bulak, Clean Shores),” Zheldibay said.

A significant achievement has been the reduction of illegal dumps. In 2018, there were 8,700 illegal dumps identified, with 57% of them cleared. By 2024, the number had dropped to around 4,800, with 93% already removed.

In June 2024, the @TazaQazBot chatbot was launched, allowing citizens to report environmental violations.

Since its launch, 15,806 reports have been submitted, of which 14,417 have been resolved and 302 are under review.

This year, Taza Qazaqstan activities have already started in the southern and western regions. 11 environmental events have been held so far, involving over 223,000 people, including more than 11,600 volunteers.

As a result, more than 7,600 tons of waste have been collected, 385,000 hectares of land have been cleaned, and around 74,100 trees have been planted.

“All these figures and achievements clearly demonstrate the importance of the President’s initiative. As the Head of State emphasized, Taza Qazaqstan is not a one-time campaign. It should become a good tradition that changes how our citizens treat the environment and instills care and love for the homeland in the younger generation,” the Press-Secretary and Advisor to the Kazakh President said.

As reported earlier, a new transplant nursery is to be set up with a capacity of around 6 million saplings on a burnt forest site in the Kostanay region in the next few years.