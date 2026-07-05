Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce marry in New York ceremony

According to media reports, the couple exchanged vows nearly a year after announcing their engagement, ending months of speculation about their wedding plans.

USA Today reported that Swift wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown designed by creative director Jonathan Anderson, and Kelce also selected Dior for the ceremony.

Rather than including a traditional wedding party, the couple selected Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, as the man of honor and Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, as the best man, according to the report, which added that actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

Several high-profile guests were spotted arriving across New York City ahead of the event, which was reportedly hosted at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Anticipation had intensified in recent days due to reports of production equipment arriving at the venue, scheduling hints, and comments from people connected to the couple, including city officials and Kelce’s teammates.

Adding to the celebration, a large video display outside Madison Square Garden reportedly displayed the message “JusT&T Married,” according to The New York Times, signaling the couple's newlywed status to fans gathered outside.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that American pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement on August 26.