Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post featuring a series of photos captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Photo credit: Taylor Swift's Instagram account

One standout image shows Kelce proposing with a custom-designed ring featuring an old mine brilliant cut diamond, created specifically for the occasion. Other shots capture the couple embracing beneath a pink-and-white floral trellis.

The announcement quickly went viral, gaining 1.2 million likes in just 10 minutes and more than 25 million likes, 1.8 million reposts, and 9.2 million shares within 12 hours.

Photo credit: Taylor Swift's Instagram account

The 14-time Grammy Award winner and the three-time Super Bowl champion first went public with their relationship in 2023, after Kelce attended one of Swift’s concerts in Kansas City.

Adding to the excitement, Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, revealed in a post-announcement interview that his son had proposed nearly two weeks earlier.

The engagement also follows Swift’s recent reveal of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, set for release on October 3.