Taylor Swift returns to country, Madonna shares new single and Ellie Goulding releases Black Prada Dress

New releases

Taylor Swift returns to a country sound on I Knew It, I Knew You, her new song for Toy Story 5, a franchise she has said she has loved since childhood.

Madonna shares Love Sensation, the third single from her upcoming album Confessions II.

Ellie Goulding releases Black Prada Dress, the first song from her newly announced sixth studio album I Know Too Much, due out on September 4.

Steve Lacy unveils The Feeling, the latest single from his upcoming album Oh Yeah?, set for release on July 17.

Skrillex returns with a new album, SOMA.

Evanescence releases their sixth studio album, Sanctuary. It is the band's first album to feature bassist Emma Anzai.

Niall Horan releases a new album, Dinner Party.

Tinashe kicks off a new era with the single Too Easy.

Sara Bareilles shares Home, a new track from her upcoming album Good Grief, scheduled for release on August 28.

Ariana Grande releases the music video for her song hate that i made you love me.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.