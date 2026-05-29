Ariana Grande’s return, Paul McCartney’s new album and Ed Sheeran’s independent era

Ariana Grande launches a new era with Hate That I Made You Love Me, the lead single from her upcoming album Petal.

Paul McCartney releases The Boys of Dungeon Lane, his new studio album inspired by memories of his childhood in Liverpool. The record includes the duet Home to Us with Ringo Starr and marks another collaboration with producer Andrew Watt.

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta team up once again for Sad Girls, a new collaboration teased ahead of its release. The track arrives as Rexha continues the rollout of her upcoming visual album Dirty Blonde.

Lily Allen releases a new remix of Beg for Me featuring Jade.

Hilary Duff returns with her new single,Mine.

Ravyn Lenae announces her new album Blue Island and shares the single Handle alongside an accompanying music video.

Katy Perry unveils a new remix of Legendary Lovers from her album Prism, this time featuring Chief Keef.

Music news

Ed Sheeran leaves Warner Music after 15 years, ending a partnership that produced eight studio albums and some of the biggest hits of the streaming era. The singer described the move as a new chapter rather than a conflict with the label.

Riot Fest announces its 2026 lineup with Alanis Morissette, Morrissey and Tool as headliners. The festival will feature more than 100 artists across three days in Chicago.

U.S. lawmakers introduce the Protect Working Musicians Act of 2026, a bill aimed at giving independent artists more power in negotiations with streaming and AI companies amid growing concerns over low payouts and AI-generated music.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.