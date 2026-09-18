Miley Cyrus drops Bass Persuades, Carly Rae Jepsen doubles up and Shakira reunites with Maluma

Miley Cyrus releases Bass Persuades, her tenth studio album, on September 18. The 10-track record includes collaborations with Model/Actriz on Different Religion and Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt on Neon Signs, alongside the previously released title track.

Carly Rae Jepsen releases Day and Night, a 24-track double album split into two contrasting halves. The “day” side draws on 1970s psychedelic pop and live instrumentation, while the “night” side turns to synth-driven dance pop. The project follows her 2023 release The Loveliest Time.

Beck returns with Ride Lonesome, his first album of all-new material since 2019’s Hyperspace.

Tove Lo unveils Estrus, featuring 13 tracks including I’m Your Girl Right?, DNH and Des fleurs, a collaboration with Stromae. The album opens with A Lot of Feelings, No Solutions and closes with Source of Life.

Chaka Khan returns with Chakzilla, her first album since 2019’s Hello Happiness. The record arrives on September 18, following its dance-pop title track, which was co-written by Sia and also features her backing vocals.

ROSÉ shares the music video for new trick, a pop-rock single written with Amy Allen. Directed by Dave Meyers, the visual was filmed entirely on an iPhone 18 Pro as part of Apple’s Shot on iPhone campaign.

Maluma and Shakira reunite for AGUA, their first collaboration in eight years. The Colombian stars embrace merengue on the new track, which arrives with a music video and follows their earlier collaborations Chantaje, Trap and Clandestino.

Grand Theft Auto VI previews its soundtrack with six original songs by Travis Scott, Yung Lean, PinkPantheress, Keith Richards, Rauw Alejandro and Morgan Wallen. The full 34-song album will be available on November 19 alongside the game.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.